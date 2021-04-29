IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.04

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.04 and last traded at $44.04, with a volume of 709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

IMIAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMI from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.16. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.35.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

