IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMI stock remained flat at $$36.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.35. IMI has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.