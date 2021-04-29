Immersion (IMMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Immersion to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Immersion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. Immersion has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $276.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

In other Immersion news, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 496,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $6,349,576.86. Also, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $36,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 943,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,497 in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMMR. TheStreet raised Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

