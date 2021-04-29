Immersion (IMMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Immersion to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Immersion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of IMMR stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. Immersion has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $276.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMMR. TheStreet raised Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.
About Immersion
Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.
Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.