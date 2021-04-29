Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Down to $40.43

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.43, but opened at $39.01. Immunocore shares last traded at $38.84, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

