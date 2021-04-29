Impleum (IMPL) Price Tops $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded up 56.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last seven days, Impleum has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Impleum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Impleum has a market cap of $65,498.04 and approximately $1.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Impleum

Impleum is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 9,635,356 coins and its circulating supply is 9,528,410 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Impleum’s official website is impleum.com

