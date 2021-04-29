Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. Independence Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.720-0.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.63. 603,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,875. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

IRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.