Independent Investors Inc. Sells 520 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Independent Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.46.

NYSE LHX opened at $205.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.69 and its 200-day moving average is $188.86. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $212.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

