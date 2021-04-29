Independent Investors Inc. Takes Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Independent Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,229,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $448,000.

NYSE PCT opened at $27.18 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCT shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

