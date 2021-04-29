Independent Research Reiterates “€150.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective from research analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €166.00 ($195.29) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €147.25 ($173.24).

DHER stock traded up €12.00 ($14.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €140.05 ($164.76). 1,387,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.10. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €69.44 ($81.69) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €116.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €114.62.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

