Independent Research Reiterates “€150.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective from research analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €166.00 ($195.29) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €147.25 ($173.24).

DHER stock traded up €12.00 ($14.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €140.05 ($164.76). 1,387,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.10. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €69.44 ($81.69) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €116.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €114.62.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

