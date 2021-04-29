Indorse Token One Day Volume Tops $7,098.00 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Indorse Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $7,098.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Indorse Token Coin Profile

Indorse Token (CRYPTO:IND) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

