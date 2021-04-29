Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISMAY remained flat at $$4.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. Indra Sistemas has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defense and telecom & media sectors.

