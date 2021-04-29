Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.25

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 263209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The stock has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

