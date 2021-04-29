Inex Project (INEX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded 69.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Inex Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Inex Project has traded up 497.7% against the dollar. Inex Project has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $80.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Inex Project alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00067587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.10 or 0.00295034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.24 or 0.01123867 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00026934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.14 or 0.00729935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,638.96 or 1.00098639 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Inex Project

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. The official website for Inex Project is www.inexprojectofficial.com . Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject

Inex Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inex Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inex Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Inex Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Inex Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inex Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.