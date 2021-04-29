Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, March 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group cut Informa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Informa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of IFJPY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,945. Informa has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.