Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Short Interest Update

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Information Services stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. Information Services has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93.
Information Services Company Profile
Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.