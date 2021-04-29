Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Shares Gap Down to $51.94

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.94, but opened at $50.31. Ingersoll Rand shares last traded at $51.14, with a volume of 45,399 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of -140.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,822,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 542.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

