Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.44

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.44 and last traded at $93.28, with a volume of 214204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 145.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth approximately $465,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 295.7% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 96,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 71,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

