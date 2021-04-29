Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Up 5%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.23. 297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 139,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $440,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

