INmune Bio (INMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect INmune Bio to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect INmune Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Shares of INMB stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 3.01. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

INMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, INmune Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.