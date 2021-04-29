Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of IPHA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,032. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $332.55 million and a PE ratio of -12.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Innate Pharma from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

