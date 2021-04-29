InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Down 64.3% in April

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the March 31st total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,590,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
INND remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 34,131,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,253,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.
