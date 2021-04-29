InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Down 64.3% in April

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the March 31st total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,590,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

INND remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 34,131,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,253,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements, and proprietary CDB oil for treating tinnitus.

