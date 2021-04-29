Innova 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13.00 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Innova has a market capitalization of $261,337.85 and approximately $13.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Innova has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005856 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

