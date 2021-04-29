Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Update

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 117.1% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IVFH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.41. 26,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,903. Innovative Food has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44.

Innovative Food Company Profile

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides perishables, specialty food products, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States and internationally. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

