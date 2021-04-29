Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Update

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 117.1% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IVFH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.41. 26,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,903. Innovative Food has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44.
Innovative Food Company Profile
