Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Holdings Lowered by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,443 shares during the period. Innovative Industrial Properties comprises about 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $40,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,162,000 after acquiring an additional 245,786 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $30,996,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $29,363,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,149.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 118,536 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.41. 1,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.39. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.47%.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

