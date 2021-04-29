Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Stock Holdings Raised by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,461 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January makes up approximately 5.5% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned about 9.61% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47.

