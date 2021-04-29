Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.65. 10,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 146.75, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $15.62.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

