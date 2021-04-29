Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s previous close.

INOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $30.07. 17,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,529. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $30.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,084,000 after buying an additional 313,443 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inovalon by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after acquiring an additional 905,803 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 115,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 562,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

