Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its target price boosted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $31.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s previous close.

INOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.77.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inovalon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,084,000 after acquiring an additional 313,443 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Inovalon by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after acquiring an additional 905,803 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Inovalon by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 175,499 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in Inovalon by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 115,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 562,965 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

