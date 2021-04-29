Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $745-772 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.06 million.Inovalon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.730-0.750 EPS.

NASDAQ:INOV traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $29.25. 442,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,529. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 731.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.77.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

INOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Inovalon from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.44.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

