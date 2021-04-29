Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $31.04 and last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 4707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

INOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

In related news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 62,891.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 766.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

