Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells 48,439 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $44.10. 344,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,460,324. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

