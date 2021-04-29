Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $1,738,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NET traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.55. The company had a trading volume of 92,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,601. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.74 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NET. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.94.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

