Insider Selling: Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Director Sells 334 Shares of Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CCK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.16. The company had a trading volume of 24,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,489. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $111.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,323,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,798,000 after buying an additional 50,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,601,000 after buying an additional 232,266 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,297,000 after buying an additional 707,418 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,015,000 after purchasing an additional 470,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,811,000 after purchasing an additional 797,424 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

