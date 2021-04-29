Insider Selling: D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $101.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.93. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $102.60.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 143.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.41.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
