Insider Selling: D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $101.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.93. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $102.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 143.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.41.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

