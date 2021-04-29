Insider Selling: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Sells 25,812 Shares of Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.46. 162,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,832,714. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $1,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

