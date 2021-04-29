Insider Selling: Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Director Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Director Kathleen Mason sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GCO traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $51.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,979. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.47. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.14.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 860.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GCO shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

