Insider Selling: Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells 130,143 Shares of Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 130,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $2,861,844.57. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

HARP stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 245,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,671. The stock has a market cap of $723.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HARP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

