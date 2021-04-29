Insider Selling: Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells 130,143 Shares of Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 130,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $2,861,844.57. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
HARP stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 245,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,671. The stock has a market cap of $723.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13.
Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HARP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.
About Harpoon Therapeutics
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
