Insider Selling: Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $77,665.00.

KE traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,516. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $556.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

