Insider Selling: NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Director Sells 2,472 Shares of Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $164,659.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $67.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,817. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,085,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,143,000 after buying an additional 242,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,554,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,099,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,106,000 after purchasing an additional 111,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,350 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

