Insider Selling: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Joel R. Zullinger sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $14,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,708 shares in the company, valued at $985,142.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ORRF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 888 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,893. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 16.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

