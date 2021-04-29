Insider Selling: Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Insider Sells 3,974 Shares of Stock

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52.

Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,283,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

