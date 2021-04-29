Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $397,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00.

Shares of HSY traded up $5.43 on Thursday, reaching $164.29. 70,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.01. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $163.99.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after buying an additional 321,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Hershey by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,398,000 after acquiring an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,910,000 after purchasing an additional 215,716 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in The Hershey by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 692,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

