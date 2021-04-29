Insider Selling: Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $127,400.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $191,880.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $191,070.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $191,370.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $196,290.00.

On Friday, March 26th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $131,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $578,080.00.

On Monday, March 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $206,460.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $338,750.00.

On Monday, March 1st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $338,000.00.

TSE stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.15. 3,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,154. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,493,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,533,000 after purchasing an additional 253,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trinseo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at $23,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

