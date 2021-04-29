Insider Selling: Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Director Sells $368,551.69 in Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69.

Shares of UHS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.61. 17,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.64 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

