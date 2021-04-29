Insider Selling: Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) CFO Sells 37,496 Shares of Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $246.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.