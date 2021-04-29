Insider Selling: WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,519,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WSFS stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $51.57. 704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,972. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $3,734,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

