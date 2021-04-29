Insider Selling: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $276,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $56.36. 1,232,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,104. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

