Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 6.60-6.80 EPS. Parties that are interested in registering for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. On average, analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $102.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSIT. B. Riley increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

