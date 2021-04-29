Insights Network Price Reaches $0.0341 on Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $75,016.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00067151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00020117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00078284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.35 or 0.00822033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00097253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,894,983 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

