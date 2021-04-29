Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Update

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, an increase of 113.5% from the March 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insignia Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 52.71% of Insignia Systems worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISIG stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 143,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,578. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.52. Insignia Systems has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

